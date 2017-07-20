Home Business Government rakes in N1.78 trillion in revenue – FIRS
Government rakes in N1.78 trillion in revenue – FIRS
Business
0

Government rakes in N1.78 trillion in revenue – FIRS

0
0
FIRS-TVC
now viewing

Government rakes in N1.78 trillion in revenue – FIRS

bank-of-ghana-head-office-TVC
now playing

Bank of Ghana supports offshore banking services

Burnt-Sterling-Bank-building-in-Apapa-TVC
now playing

Apapa violence : Police arrest officer accused of killing truck driver

now playing

Alleged smear campaign sponsorship : Rivers Civil society condemns Wike

APC-LOGO-TVC
now playing

APC names 10-member committee to assert party's position on restructuring

LASIEC-Justice-Ayotunde-Phillips-TVC.PNG2
now playing

Lagos LG elections : LASIEC promises credible polls, urges residents to vote

Image result for Federal Inland Revenue ServiceThe Federal Inland Revenue Service has collected a total sum of N1.78 trillion in tax revenue between January and July this year.

The figure represents an increase in tax revenue of N224.14bn compared to the N1.558tn collected in the same period last year.

The Executive Chairman, FIRS, Tunde Fowler, while defending the budget of the agency before the Senate Committee on Finance projected raising the current N828bn annual Value Added Tax collection to N1.8tn this year.

The figure represents more than 120 per cent increase.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
bank-of-ghana-head-office-TVC

Bank of Ghana supports offshore banking services

TVCN 0
Cashew-Nuts-Nigeria

Nigeria to export 130,000 tonnes of cashew nuts to U.S.

TVCN 0
Goldman-Sachs-TVCNews

Goldman Sachs reports lower profit in 2017 Q2

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close