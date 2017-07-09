Governor Amosun gives out daughter in marriage

Nigerians have been advised not to see the high rate of crime in the society as the failure of security agents but failure of the institution of marriage.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara gave the advice during the wedding reception of Ayomide Amosun and Oladipo Dabiri.

TVC News Ogun State Correspondent, Kazeem Olowe reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara affirmed that failure of the institution of marriage plays a key role in rising rate of crime and criminality in the society and that parents must strive to build a good home where responsible children could be raised.

Dogara and other speakers at the wedding reception urged the couple to always be conscious of the fact that happenings in the society constitute a reflection of different homes.

They appealed to them to make God the bedrock of their union.

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo who delegated the cutting of the cake to his Wife, Dolapo Osinbajo offered special prayers for the new couple.

Other dignitaries include, former head of National Interim Government, Serving and former governors, Ministers, Politicians from different political parties, Federal and State lawmakers among others.