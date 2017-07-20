Governors Forum sets up committee to consider state police

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has set up a committee to look into the possibility of state police.

There has been a campaign for restructuring Nigeria, with the creation of state-controlled police as part of the demands.

This was part of the decisions of the NGF at a four-hour meeting attended by the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris.

The committee noted that the Police are having so many difficulties with funding and have agreed that with the way things are going through the budgeting process, funding the police will be a big challenge.