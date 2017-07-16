Home News Govt. launches inter-ministerial committee to assess human rights
Govt. launches inter-ministerial committee to assess human rights
Nigeria
Govt. launches inter-ministerial committee to assess human rights

Image result for Human RightsThe Federal Government has inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee to assess the human rights situation in the country and prepare Nigeria’s third cycle universal periodic review initiative.

The acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Habiba Lawal who inaugurated the committee said, the initiative is to be forwarded to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

She recalled that since the last review process, significant developments and achievements have been recorded by Nigeria in the implementation of her voluntary commitments and recommendations accepted in the second cycle review.

