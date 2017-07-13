SPORT

WATCH

LIFESTYLE

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS
Home News Gowon inaugurates Bayelsa new Govt Office Complex
Gowon inaugurates Bayelsa new Govt Office Complex
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Gowon inaugurates Bayelsa new Govt Office Complex

0
0
Yakubu Gowon-Bayelsa - Govt Office
now viewing

Gowon inaugurates Bayelsa new Govt Office Complex

MAPOLY-SCHOOL-GATE-TVC
now playing

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic shut down indefinitely

now playing

Osinbajo approves N1.6 billion for flood victims

Ahmed_Makarfi-Sheriff - TVC
now playing

Senate caucus applauds S'Court's ruling on PDP leadership tussle

Aregbesola-TVC-Osun
now playing

Osun indigenes pledge loyalty to Aregbesola, APC

Ahmed-Makarfi-TVC
now playing

Makarfi takes possession of PDP secretariat in Abuja

Image result for Bayelsa new govt office complexFormer Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has hailed Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson for erecting an historic edifice in the state.

He stated this at the inauguration of the new Government office complex in Yenagoa, which was in his honour.

Gowon added that the office would help unify the different tribes in the state.

On his part, Governor Dickson says the new building will make governance easier and faster.

The epoch-making ceremony was attended by the President of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Edwin Clark, Alfred Diete Spiff, several traditional leaders among others.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
MAPOLY-SCHOOL-GATE-TVC

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic shut down indefinitely

TVCN 0

Osinbajo approves N1.6 billion for flood victims

TVCN 0
Ahmed_Makarfi-Sheriff - TVC

Senate caucus applauds S’Court’s ruling on PDP leadership tussle

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
MAPOLY-SCHOOL-GATE-TVC
Featured

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic shut down indefinitely

0

Close