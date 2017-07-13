Gowon inaugurates Bayelsa new Govt Office Complex

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has hailed Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson for erecting an historic edifice in the state.

He stated this at the inauguration of the new Government office complex in Yenagoa, which was in his honour.

Gowon added that the office would help unify the different tribes in the state.

On his part, Governor Dickson says the new building will make governance easier and faster.

The epoch-making ceremony was attended by the President of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Edwin Clark, Alfred Diete Spiff, several traditional leaders among others.