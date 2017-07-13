Home News Gowon inaugurates Ijaw National Academy in Bayelsa
Image result for Ijaw National Academy in BayelsaFormer military head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd) and other dignitaries, have described the Ijaw National Academy as a testament to governor Seriake Dickson’s avowed commitment to human and infrastructural development.

They spoke in Kaiama during the official inauguration of the institution which stands as the state government’s flagship secondary school project, of its free education policy.

Correspondent Ovieteme George reports that students of the Ijaw National Academy lined up to welcome the former head of state, Yakubu Gowon who came with his wife to inaugurate the institution.

Gowon said he’s pleased with the huge investment in the education sector in the state, particularly at the Ijaw National Academy.

First class Bayelsa kings and other dignitaries also witnessed the inauguration of the flagship Secondary School project in Bayelsa State.

 

