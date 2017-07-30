Hundreds of tertiary institution students gathered at the 2017 Edge Series Student Summit to discuss issues with a focus on the environment.

Experts in various fields addressed the students on the theme ‘ building sustainable wealth towards national development’.

Speakers noted that young people across the world have built wealth by exploring the gains of the green economy.

They added that young people have the ability to transform the fortune of the nation if their potentials in various sectors, are properly harnessed.

They urged Nigerian youths to look beyond the problems facing the country and provide solutions that will make the nation compete on a global level.