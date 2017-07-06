Group challenges Senate over comments against Osinbajo

A youth group has called on the Senate to withdraw it’s statement and order against Acting President Yemi Osinbajo over his statement on the EFCC chairman.

According to the group, the ultimatum slammed on the acting President is a call for anarchy.

The Senate had vowed to stand down all requests for confirmation into executive positions in the federal government.

The Senate’s stance was the result of the Senator’s outrage at the acting President’s challenge of the Senate’s capacity to confirm nominees of the executive into federal bodies.z