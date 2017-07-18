Home News Group demands Muiz Banire’s expulsion from APC
Group demands Muiz Banire’s expulsion from APC
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Group demands Muiz Banire’s expulsion from APC

0
0
Muiz Banire-TVC-APC
now viewing

Group demands Muiz Banire’s expulsion from APC

now playing

Okagbare, Amusan, others set for Warri Relays, CAA Grand Prix

PDP-NEC-TVC
now playing

Breaking: PDP to hold non-elective special Convention August 12

AFCON- Morocco-TVC
now playing

Morocco says ready to host AFCON if Cameroon lacks capacity

CAF Symposium- TVC
now playing

CAF holds two-day symposium in Rabat

WAEC-TVC-May/June Result
now playing

WAEC: Breakdown of 2017 May/June WASSCE results

Image result for Lagos LG Poll: Group demands Muiz Banire's expulsion from APCAggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress from Mushin and Odi-Olowo have called for the removal of the party’s National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire and his expulsion for anti-party activities.

Leader of the group, Femi Martins who led thousands of party faithful on a peaceful protest to the Lagos House, this Tuesday, submitted a petition to Governor Akinwumi Ambode and copied the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa containing seventeen atrocities allegedly committed by Banire.

Special Adviser on Communities and Communication to Governor Ambode,  Kehinde Bamgbetan who received the petition on behalf of the Governor noted that the party will follow the path of fairness and Justice by setting up a disciplinary Committee to hear Banire’s case, assuring that if found guilty, will face the consequences.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
PDP-NEC-TVC

Breaking: PDP to hold non-elective special Convention August 12

TVCN 0
WAEC-TVC-May/June Result

WAEC: Breakdown of 2017 May/June WASSCE results

TVCN 0
APC-PDP-TVC

More than 100 PDP supporters defect to APC in Zamfara

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close