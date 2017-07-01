Home Business Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns as Etisalat Nigeria chairman
Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns as Etisalat Nigeria chairman

Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns as Etisalat Nigeria chairman

Image result for Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigns as Etisalat Nigeria chairmanChairman of Etisalat Nigeria, Hakeem Bello-Osagie, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

According to a statement by the company,Osagie had planned to leave immediately the banks made the take-over move, but he opted to stay until a road map for the company was finalized.

Bello-Osagie had worked extensively with stakeholders to prepare strategies and road maps for the Company.

This is to mitigate the impact of the new shareholding restructuring and realignment on the operations and management of the telecoms company.

