The heavy downpour in Lagos and Ogun state today has resulted to flooding in some parts of Ogun state.

Sango-Ota is the most affected area and eyewitnesses say, the entire Sango garage and under the bridge along Lagos-Abeokuta, Expressway have been submerged by water.

Vehicles find it difficult to navigate from Oju-Oore Ota, through under bridge to the Expressway.

While those who attempted to move their cars in the heavy flood got their cars trapped.

Shop and store owners in the area have also closed their operations and ran for safety.

No emergency officials on ground as at the time of filling this report and no casualties recorded so far.