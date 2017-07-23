Home News Heavy downpour causes flood in parts of Ogun State
Heavy downpour causes flood in parts of Ogun State
News
Nigeria
0

Heavy downpour causes flood in parts of Ogun State

0
0
Sango-Otta-Floods=TVC
now viewing

Heavy downpour causes flood in parts of Ogun State

Ondo-Rainstorm-TVC
now playing

Rainstorm destroys houses and poles in Akure community

now playing

Experts call for effective community policing to curb crimes

now playing

Heavy rains affect houses, electricity poles in Ondo

Iwo monarch-Restructuring-TVC
now playing

Restructuring: Iwo monarch calls for resource control, proper education

Teachers-in-Nigeria-TVC
now playing

Nigerian students urged to think beyond the classrooms

Image result for heavy downpour causes floods in OgunThe heavy downpour in Lagos and Ogun state today has resulted to flooding in some parts of Ogun state.
Sango-Ota is the most affected area and eyewitnesses say, the entire Sango garage and under the bridge along Lagos-Abeokuta, Expressway have been submerged by water.

Vehicles find it difficult to navigate from Oju-Oore Ota, through under bridge to the Expressway.

While those who attempted to move their cars in the heavy flood got their cars trapped.

Shop and store owners in the area have also closed their operations and ran for safety.

No emergency officials on ground as at the time of filling this report and no casualties recorded so far.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Ondo-Rainstorm-TVC

Rainstorm destroys houses and poles in Akure community

TVCN 0

Experts call for effective community policing to curb crimes

TVCN 0

Heavy rains affect houses, electricity poles in Ondo

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
#LagosCouncilElections: Click HERE to catch up with all UpdatesX