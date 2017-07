Several electricity poles, houses and other property worth millions of naira were destroyed by rainstorm at a community in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The incident which occurred on Friday night,rendered many people homeless.

One of the victims is an octogenarian, Dorcas Adeniyi whose house was completely blown off.

The victims urged the state , the local government as well as well-meaning Nigerians to assist the most hit octogenarian, Dorcas Adeniyi.