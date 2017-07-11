Home News Herdsmen, cattle rustlers turn in arms, light weapons
Herdsmen, cattle rustlers turn in arms, light weapons

INEC continues with Dino's recall despite court ruling

EFCC files 19 charges of corruption against Justice Fishim

Image result for Herdsmen, cattle rustlers turn in arms, light weaponsMore than Seven hundred small arms and light weapons submitted to the Katsina state Dialogue and Amnesty Committee by Cattle rustlers and Herdsmen have been destroyed.

This is to commemorate this year’s United Nations disarmament day.

The event was organized by the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and light weapons in conjunction with ECOWAS, EU and other partners.

The representative of Governor Aminu Masari at the event, Secretary to the state government Mustapha Inuwa says the cattle rustlers and herdsmen willingly submitted their weapons.

He called on World leaders to checkmate the exchange of small arms along Nigeria’s borders.

