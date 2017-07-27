Home International Hezbollah steps up efforts to capture border town
Hezbollah steps up efforts to capture border town
Image result for Hezbollah fightersLebanon’s Hezbollah is stepping up its effort to capture Arsal, a town on the border between Lebanon and Syria, as it battles to eliminate terrorists from the region.

The latest round of attacks started last Friday, and it has killed 25 Hezbollah members and wounded over 150 terrorists.

Hezbollah soldiers have mainly been involved in the fighting against the terrorists at the front while the Lebanese army has set up defensive positions on the outskirts of Arsal.

In August 2014, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and Daesh Takfiri terrorist groups overran Arsal, killing a number of Lebanese forces and took soldiers hostage.

Since the loss of Arsal, Hezbollah and the Lebanese military have been defending Lebanon on the country’s northeastern frontier against foreign-backed terrorist groups from neighboring Syria.

 

