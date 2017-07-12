Home-based Eagles camp for CHAN 2017 opens July 16th

The Nigeria Football Federation has approved July the 16th as the camp resumption date for the invited players ahead of next month’s African Nations Championship qualifier.

Having released a 30-man squad for the clash against Togo or the Benin Republic in August, the NFF technical committee has revealed the Salisu Yusuf-led team will have their camp in Kaduna.

A member of the committee Paul Bassey says necessary moves will be made for the quick release of players from their clubs.

Togo and Benin will face off, with the winners meeting Nigeria in the next round.

The 1st leg will take place on the weekend of 11th to 13th August and the return leg in Nigeria on Saturday, 19th August.