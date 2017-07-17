Home Football Home-based Eagles to resume camp on Thursday for CHAN qualifiers
Image result for Home-based Eagles to resume camp on Thursday for CHAN qualifierNigeria’s home-based Super Eagles will resume camp on Thursday ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifier.

This was announced on the Super Eagles official Twitter handle. It however stated that the venue for the camp will be made known in a later date.

Nigeria will will be away to either Benin Republic or Togo in the first leg of the qualifier on August 11.

Togo and Benin Republic played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the first round qualifiers in Lome on Sunday.

The 2018 CHAN will hold in Kenya in January.

