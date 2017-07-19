Home Politics Human rights group condemns calls for restructuring
Human rights group condemns calls for restructuring
Politics
0

Human rights group condemns calls for restructuring

0
0
Restructuring-Nigeria-TVCNews
now viewing

Human rights group condemns calls for restructuring

Ajeromi-Ifelodun-TVC
now playing

Lagos LG election : Ajegunle residents assured good representation of Igbos

Nigerian-Content-Development-and-Monitoring-Board-NCDMB-TVCNews
now playing

Senate begins appraisal of Content Development Monitoring Board

computer-village-TVCNews
now playing

Computer Village : Lagos denies approving construction of ICT mall in Ikeja

stabbing-TVCNews
now playing

Ogun police arrest father for stabbing son and leaving him to die

now playing

37 feared killed in fresh Kaduna farmers/herdsmen clash

Restructuring-Nigeria-TVCAs agitations for restructuring of Nigeria continues to gather strength, some Human rights activists under the aegis of People Against Corruption and Injustice (PACI) have condemned the call for restructuring of the country.

They noted that Nigerians fail to identify the real problems confronting the country before calling for restructuring which will bring them no positive result.

They identified injustice and Corruption as the real problems of the country and want the federal government to address this problem instead of wasting time on restructuring.

They said PACI has commenced work on how to tackle corruption and injustice in different parts of the country and want stakeholders in the Nigerian project to team up with them in ensuring that justice is given priority in the land.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Ajeromi-Ifelodun-TVC

Lagos LG election : Ajegunle residents assured good representation of Igbos

TVCN 0
Kazeem Alimi-APC-TVC

Lagos Assembly member, Kazeem Alimi dies at 50

TVCN 0
Femi-Pedro -TVC

Council Poll: Pedro canvasses support for APC candidates in Ikoyi- Obalende

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close