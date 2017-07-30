Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe says he is not stepping down nor dying and that there was no one with his political stature who could immediately take over from him.

The 93-year-old leader told his supporters at a rally in Chinhoyi on Saturday that doctors were recently surprised what he called his “strong bone system.”

He has travelled to Singapore three times this year for what officials call routine medical treatments.

But the issue of who will succeed Mugabe has deeply divided the ruling party, with two factions supporting Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mugabe’s wife Grace.

But the leader said he is yet to see anyone with the political clout to keep the party united and fend off a challenge from the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change.