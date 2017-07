IAAF president Lord Coe says he cannot guarantee next month’s World Athletics Championships will be drug free.

Russia’s athletics federation is banned from the event in London, having been suspended by the Athletics world governing body in 2015 amid allegations of state-sponsored doping.

Coe said he is “disappointed” by the lack of progress made by Russia in anti-doping reforms.

He however assured that the system for detecting cheats “is a lot safer”.