IAAF World Championships : Bolt to run 100M, 4x100M

Usain Bolt has confirmed he will run the 100m and 4x100m relay at the World Championships in London in August, his final event before retiring.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and an icon of world sport, has led one of the most illustrious careers in the history of athletics.

The World Championships hold between August the 4th and 13th

Bolt has won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold at the past three Olympic Games – Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.