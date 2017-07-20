Home Athletics IAAF World Championships : Bolt to run 100M, 4x100M
IAAF World Championships : Bolt to run 100M, 4x100M
Athletics
Sports
0

IAAF World Championships : Bolt to run 100M, 4x100M

0
0
Usain-Bolt-TVC
now viewing

IAAF World Championships : Bolt to run 100M, 4x100M

Carl-Ikeme-Stand-TVC
now playing

Wednesfield FC name stand after ailing Ikeme

Amaju-Pinnick-CAF-TVC
now playing

NFF president Pinnick backs proposed Nations Cup expansion

now playing

Corruption charges : Former Adamawa State governor Ngilari acquitted

NMRC-TVC
now playing

Nigerian Mortgage Refinancing Company issues N20bn bond

senate -RECs-TVC
now playing

Senate confirms eight Resident Electoral Commissioners, rejects one

Image result for usain boltUsain Bolt has confirmed he will run the 100m and 4x100m relay at the World Championships in London in August, his final event before retiring.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and an icon of world sport, has led one of the most illustrious careers in the history of athletics.

The World Championships hold between August the 4th and 13th

Bolt has won the 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold at the past three Olympic Games – Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Carl-Ikeme-Stand-TVC

Wednesfield FC name stand after ailing Ikeme

TVCN 0
Amaju-Pinnick-CAF-TVC

NFF president Pinnick backs proposed Nations Cup expansion

TVCN 0
Neymar-Barcelona-PSG-TVCNews

PSG trigger Neymar release clause, Barcelona adamant

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close