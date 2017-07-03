Igbos leaders back restructuring, implementation of Confab report

Igbo leaders are calling on the Federal Government to urgently begin a process of dialogue among Nigerians on the modalities of restructuring the country.

But this they say must be done on the basis of fairness and equity.

The Igbo leaders who made the demand during a meeting of South east Governors in Enugu state also condemned all hate speeches emanating from any segment of Nigeria.

According to them, the speedy implementation of the 2014 National conference report will help unite the country and ensure justice and peace reign regardless of ethnicity or political affiliation.

Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi who is the chairman of the forum asked the Federal Government to set up a structure to implement the 2014 National Conference report.

“Ndigbos are in support of a united Nigeria where peace love fairness, justice equity and equality of opportunity are paramount regardless of greed, ethnicity gender or political affiliations.

“We condemn all or conduct emanating from any segment of Nigeria.

“We back the restructuring of the federal republic Nigeria and we call on the federal and all Nigeria leaders to commence a process of dialogue among Nigerians on the modalities of achieving this pressing question with a reasonable time frame,” he said.

But a pro-Biafra group, the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) said on Sunday that it is opposed to restructuring because the foundation and intention of establishing the country does not favour the clamour.

In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu by its leader, Uchenna Madu, the group reaffirmed it’s belief in what it described as “outright self determination for Biafra independence from Nigeria,” stressing that Biafra referendum was inevitable with the successful formation of common platform by pro-Biafra groups.

Describing the country as “British sponsored northern domination of political and military landscape”, the group noted that such arrangement would never allow restructuring which would favour other segments of the country.

He said: “We shall consistently, unrelentingly and continuously press and demand for a referendum that will determine the fate and choice of identity of the people of Biafra.’’