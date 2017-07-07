Iheanacho set to complete move to Leicester from Man City

Manchester City and Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho will, in the next 72 hours undergo a medical at Leicester City after a fee which could potentially rise to 29 million pounds was agreed for his transfer.

The 20 year old has already agreed personal terms on a 5 year deal which will see him earn twice his current pay at City.

Iheanacho is expected to bid farewell to his City team-mates this weekend, bringing to an end an unhappy one year spell at the Etihad under coach Pep Guardiola.

Leicester City coach Craig Shakespeare, plans to play the forward in his favourite position behind the main striker.