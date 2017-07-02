Home Business IITA wants Agriculture as Africa’s engine of growth
IITA wants Agriculture as Africa's engine of growth

Image result for IITA wants Agriculture as Africa's engine of growthSpeakers at the Press conference organized by members of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), have identified Investments in Modern Farming Technology and Human capital development as key to increasing food production in Africa.

IITA said it will continue to be the preferred and value partner of African countries towards addressing critical issues of Agriculture in the context of national economic development.

The participants urged African leaders to see Agriculture as an engine for growth in national economies.

