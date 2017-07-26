Home Football Ikechukwu Ezenwa named CHAN Eagles captain
Image result for Ikechukwu Ezenwa named CHAN Eagles captainFC Ifeanyi-Ubah goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been appointed captain of the Nigerian home-based Super Eagles ahead of next month’s African nations championship qualifiers.

Ezenwa has been a reserve goalkeeper in the main Super Eagles team.

He was first choice at last year’s CHAN tournament in Rwanda, where Nigeria failed to go past the first round.

Ezenwa takes over from Enyimba defender Chima Akas who has been demoted to assistant captain.

Speaking with TVC News shortly after Wednesday’s training, the shot stopper said the ambition to qualify for CHAN is more important than his promotion.

Nigeria will play Benin Republic next month in the final playoff for next year’s African Nations championship in Kenya.

