Ikenne indigenes begs Amosun not to relocate College of Health Sciences

Indigenes of Ikenne-Remo have appealed to the Ogun State governor, and authorities of Olabisi Onabanjo University, to rescind their decision on the relocation of Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

They made this appeal while briefing journalists about the implications of the relocation on their people and the socio- economic development of the town.

They say the Ikenne people have invested hugely on the growth of the institution.