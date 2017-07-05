Home News Ikorodu killings : Four persons brutally murdered in Church
Image result for Ikorodu killings : Four persons brutally murdered in ChurchSuspected members of Badoo Cult group have killed four people in their sleep at Anibaba road in Owode Onirin, in Ikorodu,  Lagos State.

The victims are worshipers; two women and two children.

Frightened residents are speculating about the brutal murder carried out by a yet to be identified criminal gang.

Just about 10 meters away from the crime scene is a Celestial Church of Christ which was ransacked but there were no casualties.

As residents were trying to understand the motive behind these strange killings, there was a spontaneous action that turned violent.

A mob attacked a man suspected to belong to the Badoo cult group ravaging Ikorodu.

The police succeed in preventing jungle justice but there is still anger on the streets and even the innocent are not insulated against mob action that could lead to needless deaths.

 

