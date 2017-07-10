Independence day bombing: Ebiware’s family, friends hold peaceful rally

The family and friends of one of the alleged masterminds of the October 1, 2010 independence day bomb blast,

Edmund Ebiware, have led a peaceful rally in Abuja, asking for the release of their son.

They faulted the life sentence passed on him for being an accessory to treason by the trial Judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole.

The Judge had struck out the same charge in the case of Charles Okah, who had stood trial with him.

Our Correspondent reports that the Ebiwares were a happy, united family, seven years ago but that changed after that fateful day.

Their breadwinner, Edmund, was charged alongside, Charles Okah, for having prior knowledge of the blast and making no effort to report the plans to the appropriate authorities. He was Sentenced to life imprisonment.

The twist in the tale was that his alleged co-ally Charles Okah, had one of his charges on Treason, dismissed by the same trial Judge.

Edmund’s family, who had appealed his sentence, see this move as unfair. His Wife, says life has been difficult without him around.

The family insist that Edmund, is innocent, and has no connection with terrorism.

For now, the family can only keep their fingers crossed, and hope for the best, as they await the Judgement from the court of Appeal.