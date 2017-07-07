Independence Day bombing : Edmund Ebiware’s family seeks his release

The family and friends of one of the alleged masterminds of the October 1, 2010 independence day bomb blast, Edmund Ebiware, have led a peaceful rally in Abuja, asking for his release.

They fault the life sentence passed on him for treason by the trial Judge, Justice Gabriel Kolawole.

The Judge had struck out the same charge in the case of Charles Okah, who had stood trial with him.

His wife and children, who took part in the rally, ?say they miss Ebiware.

Leader of the group, Miebi Bribena spoke with us earlier on their grievances.