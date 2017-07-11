Home News Indigenes of Ikenne beg Amosun on relocation OAU College of Health Sciences
News
Nigeria
0

Indigenes of Ikenne beg Amosun on relocation OAU College of Health Sciences

0
0
college-of-medicine-OAU-TVC
now viewing

Indigenes of Ikenne beg Amosun on relocation OAU College of Health Sciences

now playing

Herdsmen, cattle rustlers turn in arms, light weapons

now playing

INEC continues with Dino's recall despite court ruling

now playing

EFCC files 19 charges of corruption against Justice Fishim

Iwobi makes Arsenal's pre-season squad

now playing

Lukman Haruna missing in RC Lens games

Image result for Obafemi Awolowo College of Health SciencesIndigenes of Ikenne-Remo, under the aegis of Ikenne People’s Forum and Ikenne Development Association have appealed to the Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and the authorities of Olabisi Onabanjo University,
OOU, to rescind their decision on the relocation of Obafemi Awolowo College of Health Sciences to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

They made this appeal while briefing journalists about the implications of the relocation on their people and the social economic development of the town.

They said Ikenne people have invested hugely on the growth of the institution and would see it as a deliberate attempt to ridicule their efforts, including that of the late Obafemi Awolowo.

They expressed worry on how such institution could be moved to a town that already has a major government facility.

Related Posts

Herdsmen, cattle rustlers turn in arms, light weapons

TVCN 0

INEC continues with Dino’s recall despite court ruling

TVCN 0

EFCC files 19 charges of corruption against Justice Fishim

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Herdsmen, cattle rustlers turn in arms, light weapons

0
Close