INEC chairman swears-in fourteen Resident Electoral Commissioners

Image result for INEC chairman swears-in fourteen Resident Electoral CommissionersFourteen Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) have been sworn-in by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu with a charge to ensure credibility and transparency in dealing with all actors in the election process.

TVC News Sumner Sambo reports that the election management body also assured Nigerians that it has begun preparation for a free and fair general election in 2019.

It promised that there will be a huge difference as a result of the qualified RECs being deployed.

With the assurances that any INEC official found wanting in election irregularities would be prosecuted, the electoral authority said it set to hold a retreat for the new RECs.

 

