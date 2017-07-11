INEC continues with Dino’s recall despite court ruling

The Independent National Electoral Commission has posted the notice of verification for the recall of Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi west senatorial district.

This is despite a high court ruling asking INEC and the lawmaker to maintain “status quo” pending the hearing of a motion filed by Melaye to seek an interlocutory injunction.

But INEC says the verification for Melaye’s recall would hold across all polling units in the senatorial district, on August the 19th.

A total of 188,588 registered voters in Kogi west signed the petition for Melaye’s recall.

According to the electoral act, one-half of the number of registered voters in a constituency is required for the recall of a lawmaker.