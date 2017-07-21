Stakeholders in the electoral process have faulted the actions of some Politicians and Political parties who have used the judiciary to intimidate INEC over the recall of Senator Dino Melaye by his Constituents.

The group refuted media reports that the INEC Boss had abandoned the recall process due to its involvement in an alleged eight hundred and fifty million naira Tetfund Scam

They said Mahmood is only acting on the court order that stopped the process and that investigations have proven Mahmood’s innocence in the Tetfund Saga.

Recall that a federal high court had last week ordered a temporary suspension of the process leading to the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye pending the determination of a substantive suit.