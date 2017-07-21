Home News INEC faults politicians’ moves to stop Dino Melaye’s recall
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

INEC faults politicians’ moves to stop Dino Melaye’s recall

0
0

INEC faults politicians’ moves to stop Dino Melaye’s recall

now playing

Modular refineries : Niger Delta youths deliberate on conflict resolution

apc-logo-TVC
now playing

LG polls : Lagos APC pleads with members to move on

now playing

Court orders seizure of funds hidden in 7 banks over TSA contravention

now playing

Governors Forum sets up committee to consider state police

Yemi-Osinbajo-4-TVC
now playing

2017 budget : Osinbajo seeks NASS's approval to re-allocate N135bn

Image result for INEC faults politicians' moves to stop Dino Melaye's recallStakeholders in the electoral process have faulted the actions of some Politicians and Political parties who have used the judiciary to intimidate INEC over the recall of Senator Dino Melaye by his Constituents.

The group refuted media reports that the INEC Boss had abandoned the recall process due to its involvement in an alleged eight hundred and fifty million naira Tetfund Scam

They said Mahmood is only acting on the court order that stopped the process and that investigations have proven Mahmood’s innocence in the Tetfund Saga.

Recall that a federal high court had last week ordered a temporary suspension of the process leading to the recall of the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye pending the determination of a substantive suit.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Modular refineries : Niger Delta youths deliberate on conflict resolution

TVCN 0
apc-logo-TVC

LG polls : Lagos APC pleads with members to move on

TVCN 0

Court orders seizure of funds hidden in 7 banks over TSA contravention

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close