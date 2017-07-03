Home News INEC releases time table for Dino Melaye’s recall
News
Nigeria
0

INEC releases time table for Dino Melaye’s recall

0
0
now viewing

INEC releases time table for Dino Melaye’s recall

Maitama-Sule-Mourning-TVC
now playing

Acting President Osinbajo, Speaker Dogara mourn Maitama Sule

now playing

Kano Assembly elects new speaker as Kabiru Rurum resigns

now playing

Discos reiterate commitment to meter all residential customers

now playing

700 Boko Haram fighters surrender - Army chief Buratai

France-Attack-Avignon-TVC
now playing

France attack : Eight wounded in shooting near Avignon mosque

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the time table for the recall of the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye on Monday.

INEC had acknowledged receiving a petition from Mr. Melaye’s constituents asking to recall him last week.

The commission also wrote to the senator intimating him formally of its receipt of the petition and that it would kickstart the process on July 3.

Some 52 per cent of registered voters in the lawmaker’s constituency are believed to have signed the petition.

Based on the timetable, INEC will give a notice of verification on July 10, 2017. The notice would be posted at the commission’s LGA office in Lokoja.

July 31 would be the last day for submission of application by interested observers at the INEC headquarters.

Related Posts
Maitama-Sule-Mourning-TVC

Acting President Osinbajo, Speaker Dogara mourn Maitama Sule

TVCN 0

Kano Assembly elects new speaker as Kabiru Rurum resigns

TVCN 0

Discos reiterate commitment to meter all residential customers

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Maitama-Sule-Mourning-TVC
News

Acting President Osinbajo, Speaker Dogara mourn Maitama Sule

0
Close