INEC should be conducting Council Polls, says PDP ex-secretary
INEC should be conducting Council Polls, says PDP ex-secretary
News
Nigeria
Politics
INEC should be conducting Council Polls, says PDP ex-secretary

Image result for INEC should be conducting Council Polls, says ex-PDP secretaryFormer national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Professor Wale Oladipo says local government election will only count if its conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Oladipo made this known in his hometown Ile Ife, Osun state after a thanksgiving service marking the end of his 4-year tenure as PDP national scribe.

He described the election conducted by state independent electoral commissions as mere charade and mockery of democracy.

Oladipo did not spare his Peoples Democratic Party in what he called “my party must win at all cost” attitude of some sitting state governors.

The former PDP scribe also threw his weight behind restructuring saying this is the time to allow each region to grow independently.

TVCN
TVCN
