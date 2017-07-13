Home News INEC suspends Dino Melaye’s recall
Image result for INEC suspends Dino Melaye's recall processThe Independent National Electoral Commission says it will halt the process of recalling Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi west.

According to INEC’S national commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Adedeji Soyebi, the decision is in line with the Federal high court’s ruling.

Last week, the court asked INEC and Melaye to maintain “status quo” pending the determination of a suit filed by Melaye to challenge the process.

But Soyebi said INEC is filing an immediate appeal to ask the court to vacate the ruling.

He noted that though the court has fixed September the 29th for the next hearing, the constitution vests in INEC the power to carry out the recall process between 90 days from the submission of the petition.

 

