Home Business Inflation rate for June to drop to 15.64 pct : FSDH Bank
Business
0

Inflation rate for June to drop to 15.64 pct : FSDH Bank

0
0
Inflation-Nigeria-TVC
now viewing

Inflation rate for June to drop to 15.64 pct : FSDH Bank

odigie-Oyegun-Timi=Frank-APC-TVC
now playing

Oyegun caused APC's loss in Osun - Timi Frank

Niger Delta Young Leaders Stakeholders -TVC
now playing

Niger Delta youth group backs economic restructuring

Ekiti-Governor-Ayodele-Fayose-TVC
now playing

Sacked Ekiti political officer holders drag Fayose to court

Adeola-Ogun-Central=APC
now playing

Many things are wrong in Nigerian politics - Ogun APC chieftain

FMC-Owo-TVC
now playing

Contempt: Court sentences director of Federal Medical Centre to jail

Image result for inflation nigeriaAnalysts at FSDH Merchant Bank have predicted that the June inflation rate in Nigeria will drop to 15.64 per cent from 16.25 per cent recorded earlier in May.

The near 1% drop was lower than 17.24 per cent recorded in April.

The decline will be the fourth consecutive decline in inflation rate in the country since January.

The government has continued to pump money into the economy.

According to FSDH, the general price movements in the consumer goods and services in June, will increase the Composite Consumer Price Index to 233.25 points, representing a month-on-month increase of 1.18 per cent.

The researchers said the increase in the price of food items moderated in June compared with May.

 

Related Posts
Dollars-Naira-TVC

Naira strengthens as CBN offers $449m in one week

TVCN 0
Amaechi-Inspects-Ebute-Metta-Railway-Terminal-Lagos-TVC

Rail devt will greatly support govt’s diversification agenda – Amaechi

TVCN 0
Nigeria-Yam-TVC

Benue govt to help yam farmers in new agricultural policy

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Dollars-Naira-TVC
Business

Naira strengthens as CBN offers $449m in one week

0
Close