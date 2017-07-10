Home Business Inflation rate may drop to 15.64 per cent – FSDH
Inflation rate may drop to 15.64 per cent – FSDH

Image result for Inflation rate may drop to 15.64 per cent - AnalystsAnalysts have predicted that the June inflation rate will drop to 15.64 per cent from 16.25 per cent recorded in the month of May.

The 0.99 per cent May drop was lower than 17.24 per cent recorded in April.

The decline reflects fourth consecutive decline in inflation rate since January, as government continued to pump liquidity into the system and increased farm products.

According to a Lagos based research firm,FSDH, the general price movements in the consumer goods and services in June, will increase the Composite Consumer Price Index to 233.25 points, representing a month-on-month increase of 1.18per cent.

It said the increase in the price of food items moderated in June compared with May.

