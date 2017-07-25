Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said Federal Government will soon kick-off the implementation of a comprehensive rebuilding plan for the North-east areas that were ravaged by years of insurgency.

Osinbajo disclosed this at a closed door meeting which included the Governor of Borno State, federal ministers and service chiefs and lasted for two hours.

Borno state Governor Kashim Shettima, who was at the meeting said the federal government has decided to support the Bama initiative, aimed at restoring the dignity of people in the area.

He said this scheme would be replicated in other states in the region.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Shettima, said the session was an exploratory meeting to enable the relevant stakeholders to share ideas on the rebuilding of the North East. According to him, “it was an exploratory meeting for us to cross pollinate ideas on the rebuilding of the North East. The federal government has magnanimously decided to support us in the Bama initiative, a very beautiful pilot scheme which we hope will be replicated in all parts of the devastated North East.”

He said that the Bama initiative was restoring the dignity of people in the area and rebuilding infrastructure to give them hope. The governor noted that rebuilding infrastructure would be a game changer in the area, adding that the federal government was desirous of assisting in the process.

On the incessant bombings still going on in Borno state, Shettima argued that it was no longer constant. He said, “Well its not constant per say. If you juxtapose the sorry state of affairs two years ago with the current state of affairs, there is cause for celebration to me personally. “Even these suicide bombings is a sign of weakness on the part of Boko Haram. Two years ago, they were holding unto 22 out of 27 local government areas.

“They have been sufficiently decimated. I am not under rating their capacity in the state but these are lunatics who bask on the opportunity of publicity to kill and maim so that they can get greater regard in the global Jihadist community,” Shettima said.