Piracy is a serious crime a crime and should be punishable under the law. Information Minister , Lai Mohammed made this assertion while paying a call on the Inspector General of Police in Abuja on Monday in preparation to leading the delegation on the fight against piracy.

He added that the creative industry contributes immensely to the country’s GDP and therefore should be saved from possible collapse as a result of piracy.

While approving of the delegation , the IGP, Ibrahim Idris Kpotum said the Nigerian Police Force will render all necessary support needed to minimize this unlawful act.