Lagos is now on the street view in the improved google map.

Visitors and residents can now navigate the state easily with the aid of technology.

The chief executive officer of Google Pichai Sundar was in Nigeria to talk about the organisation’s plan to train one hundred thousand software developers and the capturing of thousands of more additional nigerian small businesses on google map.

The growing number of nigerians on social media may be what has spurred the tech organisation to seek innovative ways of improving faster web results and providing digital skills for Africa.

Google also rewarded Mark Angel, the founder of Mark Angel Comedy Series who reached a new milestone as he hit One million subscribers on Youtube.

He was given a gold plaque by the group.

Mark Angel and his protege Emmanuella has more than 220 million views on Youtube.