Home News Islamic Movement of Nigeria alleges plot to kill Zakzaky
Islamic Movement of Nigeria alleges plot to kill Zakzaky
News
Nigeria
0

Islamic Movement of Nigeria alleges plot to kill Zakzaky

0
0
Zakzaky-TVC
now viewing

Islamic Movement of Nigeria alleges plot to kill Zakzaky

Akinwunmi-Ambode-LG-Elections
now playing

LG elections : Lagos State extends restriction of movement

Anti-Grazing-Bill-Taraba-TVC
now playing

BREAKING : Taraba Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill into law

now playing

Court orders forfeiture of estate owned by Alison-Madueke

southern-kaduna-killings-TVC
now playing

Kajuru killings reprisals from Fulani, native youths - Kaduna police

PDP-NEC-TVC
now playing

PDP dissolves state executives in Jigawa, Benue

Image result for Ibrahim El-ZakzakyThe Islamic Movement of Nigeria claims there is a plot to kill its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky who has been in government custody since December 2015.

His detention followed clashes between his followers and troops of the Nigerian Army in Zaria Kaduna state, leading to the death of more than 300 IMN members.

El-Zakzaky is in detention alongside his wife, Zeenat.

The couple have been in detention in spite of a court order ordering their release.

The government said they are kept in protective custody for their own safety.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Akinwunmi-Ambode-LG-Elections

LG elections : Lagos State extends restriction of movement

TVCN 0
Anti-Grazing-Bill-Taraba-TVC

BREAKING : Taraba Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill into law

TVCN 0

Court orders forfeiture of estate owned by Alison-Madueke

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close