Nigerians have been urged to be God fearing and embrace peace.

Sole Administrator of Isolo LCDA, Abimbola Osikoya gave this admonition while unveiling a Chapel built for the people of the community.

She said the essence is to create an avenue to draw the people closer to God and give back to the society.

Guests at the programme used the medium to encourage Nigerians to embrace the spirit of tolerance and live as one.