ITTF Africa : Quadri wins men’s singles event

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has emerged African table tennis men’s singles champion after defeating his continental rival – Egypt’s Omar Assar in the final of the ITTF Africa cup.

Quadri had earlier dispatched another Egyptian – Mohammed Beiali 4-0 in the semi-finals before edging Assar 4-3 to win the singles championship.

Both players were outstanding in the match that has now been described as a good showcase of African table tennis.

Quadri who was playing without a coach was calm even when he trailed his opponent, and then showed class in making a remarkable comeback to win.

In the ladies category, Nigeria’s Funke Oshonaike was beaten 4-0 by Egypt’s Dina Meshref in the women’ singles final.

Quadri and Meshref will represent Africa at ITTF World cup later this year.