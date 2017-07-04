Home Sports ITTF Africa : Quadri wins men’s singles event
ITTF Africa : Quadri wins men's singles event

ITTF Africa : Quadri wins men's singles event

External reserves hit $30.27b in Q1 - CBN

Bank of Ghana reviews processes of acquiring microfinance licenses

Samsung to invest $18.6bn in memory chips

Finland FA bans Nigeria's Salami for 6 matches

Bajaj auto launches mini-cargo, ambulance trucks in Nigeria

Image result for ITTF Africa : Quadri wins men's singles eventNigeria’s Aruna Quadri has emerged African table tennis men’s singles champion after defeating his continental rival – Egypt’s Omar Assar in the final of the ITTF Africa cup.

Quadri had earlier dispatched another Egyptian – Mohammed Beiali 4-0 in the semi-finals before edging Assar 4-3 to win the singles championship.

Both players were outstanding in the match that has now been described as a good showcase of African table tennis.

Quadri who was playing without a coach was calm even when he trailed his opponent, and then showed class in making a remarkable comeback to win.

In the ladies category, Nigeria’s Funke Oshonaike was beaten 4-0 by Egypt’s Dina Meshref in the women’ singles final.

Quadri and Meshref will represent Africa at ITTF World cup later this year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

