Aruna-Quadri-TVCNews
Image result for aruna quadriThe International Table Tennis Federation have confirmed Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri as the number one seed in the men’s singles of the ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open.

Quadri’s closest challenger, Egypt’s Omar Assar is the number two seed.

Qatar’s Li Ping is number three seed, with Finland’s Benedek Olah number four.

Funke Oshinaike, is the only Nigerian woman that made the cut in the seeding list for the Women’s Singles. She is seeded sixth.

Portugal’s Jieni Shao is the women’s number one seed.

Hungary’s Szandra Pergel is the second on the list behind Shao, while African women champion, Egypt’s Dina Meshref is rated third.

Other Nigerians in the seeding list include: Ojo Onaolapo and Kazeem Makanjuola.

