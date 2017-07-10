Home Uncategorized Iwobi makes Arsenal’s pre-season squad
Iwobi makes Arsenal's pre-season squad

Iwobi makes Arsenal's pre-season squad

Lukman Haruna missing in RC Lens games

Carl Ikeme vows to give his all in Leukaemia battle

El-Rufai fires back, says AKIDA group running an agenda

Kaduna APC faction passes vote of no confidence in El-Rufai

Nigeria, three others get Trump's $639m aids against starvation

Image result for Iwobi makes Arsenal 25-man squad for pre-season tourSuper Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi late Sunday night was one of the 25 Arsenal players confirmed by the club for Monday’s trip to Australia for their pre season programme.

Iwobi was in the team also for the Gunners’ pre season trip to the Asia last year.

There was no place for Nigerian-born England youth international Chuba Akpom in the latest trip.

Also missing from the side, apparently earmarked for either summer sales or loan deals include Wojciech Szeczesny, Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson and Lucas Perez.

