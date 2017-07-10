Iwobi makes Arsenal’s pre-season squad

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi late Sunday night was one of the 25 Arsenal players confirmed by the club for Monday’s trip to Australia for their pre season programme.

Iwobi was in the team also for the Gunners’ pre season trip to the Asia last year.

There was no place for Nigerian-born England youth international Chuba Akpom in the latest trip.

Also missing from the side, apparently earmarked for either summer sales or loan deals include Wojciech Szeczesny, Kieran Gibbs, Carl Jenkinson and Lucas Perez.