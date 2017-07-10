Ize-Iyamu congratulates governor Obaseki

Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the September 28, 2016 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Ize-Iyamu has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on Monday’s Supreme Court ruling which affirmed Obaseki’s election.

Ize-Iyamu, whose petition was dismissed for lack of merit, assured Governor Obaseki of his goodwill.

In a press statement issued in Benin City, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said the Supreme Court verdict has brought an end his struggle for the office of the governor of Edo State.

According to the statement, “I accept in good faith this decision of the highest court of our country, which affirms Mr Godwin Obaseki as the Governor of Edo State. I therefore congratulate Mr Godwin Obaseki and assure him of my goodwill.