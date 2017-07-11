Jackals, hyenas around Buhari ’ll go, says wife Aisha

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha has figuratively hinted that the hyenas and jackals surrounding her husband will soon be sent packing.



The wife of the president last week travelled to London to be with her husband, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment. She has also been carrying out other assignments.

President Buhari left the country on May 7th after meeting the released 82 chibok school girls for another round of treatment. He spent more than 50 days during his first medical vaction in London.

On his return, the President stated that he had never been that sick in his life adding that he underwent blood transfusion.Though, he did not disclose his ailment.

Mrs Buhari, in a response to the July 6 post by Senator Shehu Sani, expressed herself on her Facebook page in a figurative manner, using the animal imagery like the senator did.

She wrote; “God has answered the prayers of the weaker animals. The hyenas and the jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom. We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals.

“Long live the weaker animals. Long live Nigeria.”

Director of Press in Mrs Buhari’s office Mr. Suleiman Haruna, said the post was on the president’s wife’s “verified facebook page”.

More than 257 people have made comments on the post, most of which were wishing President Buhari quick recovery.