Schoolteacher Jeff Horn stunned Manny Pacquiao to claim a unanimous 12-round decision and win the WBO world welterweight title in front of 50,000 fans early this Sunday.

The unknown 29-year-old former schoolteacher, who improved his record to 17 wins no losses and 1 draw won on the cards of all judges in a bloody fight.

Pacquiao had hoped for an impressive victory to fire talk of another fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr.