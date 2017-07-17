Home News Jonathan congratulates Makarfi led PDP, says ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’
Jonathan congratulates Makarfi led PDP, says ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’
Jonathan congratulates Makarfi led PDP, says 'No Victor, No Vanquished'

Image result for Jonathan commends Makarfi-led PDP leadershipFormer President Goodluck Jonathan has commended the Ahmed Makarfi-led leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for standing steadfast in the midst of trials and tribulations that faced the party while court battles for the soul of the party were ongoing.

Jonathan disclosed this at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja during the first expanded caucus meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) since the National Caretaker Committee of the party secured victory at the Supreme Court last week.

The former President joined other top party and ex-government officials to preach reconciliation anchored on truth and justice so as to ensure that no party member is left out.

