Judge reverses decision to remand former OAU VC in prison

Following pressure mounted on him, Justice David Oladimeji has reversed his order to remand a former acting Vice chancellor and bursar of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife at the Ilesha Prison.

Professor Elujoba and the bursar of the institution, Josephine Akeredolu are now to be further remanded in the Economic and Financial Crime Commission custody, where they have been since last Wednesday.

Justice Oladimeji also ordered that the ruling on the bail application earlier scheduled to hold next Wednesday July, the 19th, be brought forward to Friday, July, the 15th.

The reversal of the orders came after several hours of agitation by students and staff of the institutions, who had besieged the court premises demanding immediate release of Prof. Elujoba.

The students together with the staff had done everything possible to prevent the prison and EFCC officials from taking the accused persons to the Ilesha Prison, from deflating the tires of their vehicles, to locking the judge, lawyers and every other person within the court premises inside.

The agitators who had defied heavy presence of security operatives in the court and grounded every activity in the area, leaving commuters plying the road stranded for the hours the agitation lasted.